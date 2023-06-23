FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Waupaca County man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for allegedly distributing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Joshua J. Ozment from Fremont knowingly distributed a sexually explicit image of a prepubescent child via the internet.

If convicted, Ozment faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and could face up to 20 years behind bars. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.