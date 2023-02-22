WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fremont was taken into custody after he allegedly pulled a gun on an officer inside a Kwik Trip in Waushara County.

According to the Wautoma Police Department, on February 21 an officer was sent to a Kwik Trip for a report of a man who was sleeping in the bathroom. An officer arrived and contacted the man, identified as Joseph Lasecki from Fremont.

Lasecki reportedly told the officer that he was tired. The officer offered to buy him a coffee and some food or give him a ride.

While talking with him, it was learned that Lasecki had an active arrest warrant out of Waushara County for his arrest. When the officer tried to arrest him, Lasecki allegedly pulled out a loaded gun from his waist.

Both the officer and Lasecki reportedly struggled for control of the gun and fell to the ground. In the release, it says that Kwik Trip employees quickly called 911 asking for help for the officer.

A Waushara County Deputy got to the scene to help, and Lasekcy was taken into custody. Both the officer and Lasecki were treated for minor injuries.

The following charges are being referred to the Waushara County District Attorney’s Office:

Reckless Endangerment

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Failure to Comply with Arrest

Resisting Arrest

No additional information was provided. At this time, court records show that he has not been officially charged.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.