Waupaca County Sheriff arrest 63-year-old man for sexual assault of a child

(WFRV)- Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 63-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a child at the Farmer Genes Campground.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a sexual offense complaint at the Farmer Genes Campgrounds on July 7 in the Town of Dupont.

The initial report describes a 12-year-old Waupaca County resident reporting Richard Klimek, a seasonal camper, had sexually assaulted her numerous times at the Farmer Genes Campground. Richard was then interviewed and arrested on July 14.

A hearing was conducted on July 15, probable cause was found to hold Klimek on a cash bond. He appeared in court on Monday, July 19, and received a cash bond of $25,000 dollars.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Unit requests any other possible victims to contact Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 258-4466. No additional information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new details are released.