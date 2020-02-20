Waupaca County Sheriff investigating burglaries in Weyauwega

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating several residential burglaries in rural Weyauwega.

Officials believe the burglaries are occurring during the daytime hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-258-4466. To remain anonymous, authorities are asking the community to contact the Waupaca County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-258-9955.

To text a tip, text “Crimes” and your message to 274637. Upon receptions of the tipster’s first incoming message, the system will auto-reply with a confirmation containing their unique Tip ID

To submit follow-up information, the tipster simply replies. Nothing else is needed.

