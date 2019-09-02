Waupaca County Sheriff, State Patrol Air Support team up against traffic violations

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol Air Support Unit teamed up on Sunday to perform a joint traffic enforcement detail.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., a pilot with the Air Support Unit observed speeding violations from his aircraft and relayed violations to troopers and deputies along the highway.

Through this grant-funded joint effort, troopers and deputies conducted 41 traffic stops and issued 34 traffic citations on U.S. Highway 10 in the Town of Fremont.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says the highest speed encountered was 89 mph and included others traveling 87 and 88 mph.

“Always be mindful of your speed with the awareness that the eyes in the sky may be watching.” says the Sheriff’s Office.