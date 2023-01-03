WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men are in custody after a peculiar incident in Waupaca County where one man said he was shot and his family was abducted even though neither turned out to be true.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on December 31 it received a 9-1-1 call about a 39-year-old man who was shot in the chest. After further investigation, the man went to a neighbor’s house to report that he was shot and his family was abducted.

Before law enforcement arrived, the man reportedly returned to his garage and armed himself with a shotgun. Officers made contact with the man, and he was eventually sent to a hospital.

Medical staff found out that the man did not have any gunshot wounds but only had lacerations to his hands. After he was medically cleared, the 39-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into the Waupaca County Jail.

Authorities say that an 18-year-old man was also taken into custody at the same residence where the 39-year-old man lives. Charges for both of the people have been referred to the Waupaca County District Attorney.

The sheriff’s office wanted to clear any confusion and reiterated that no one had a gunshot wound and the family was not abducted.

The investigation is still ongoing. There was no information on what charges the two men could face.

Local 5 will update this story if more information was released.