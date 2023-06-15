IOLA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Waupaca County are investigating an incident in which a toddler died following being trapped in their crib.

According to a release from the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 1:32 p.m. on June 12, to a home in Iola for a report of a two-year-old that was not breathing.

Authorities say the toddler became trapped between the crib slats and the corner of the crib.

The two-year-old was taken by ambulance to ThedaCare Waupaca where officials say the toddler was later pronounced dead.

No other details on the case have been released and the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing. The Village of Iola Police Department is also said to be involved in the investigation.

Local Five will update this story if and when more information is made available.