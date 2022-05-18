WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A decision in the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ‘vindicated’ the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office following a recent controversy.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page an update regarding the controversy over the accusations that the department ‘regularly’ altered reports. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals reportedly made a decision on May 6 that it is not necessary to ‘further consider a request from Waupaca County to clarify a prior Order of Circuit Court Judge Raymond Huber in a pending criminal matter’.

Judge Huber reportedly said on the record that he did not make any finding that the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office as a whole or the particular officer in question was untruthful. It was mentioned that it was not Huber’s intent to issue an ‘order’ to that effect.

I view Judge Huber’s clarification and the Court of Appeals’ decision as a vindication of the Sheriff’s Office. I have always stood by the hard work, dedication and truthfullness of all members of the Sheriff’s Office. While it is unfortunate that some put politics over substance and facts, I am glad our employees and our department has been vindicated. Sheriff Timothy Wilz

Back in early March, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office asked the Wisconsin Department of Justice to review its operations.

The full statement can be found here.