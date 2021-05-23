Waupaca Fire Department celebrates 150th anniversary

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The fire department in Waupaca marked a century and a half of service with a community-wide celebration on Saturday.

The department marked its 150th anniversary of the Waupaca Fire Department on May 11 with a celebration fit for the entire family. The event included a parade, music, and an emotional ceremony all at the Waupaca Swan Park.

The Waupaca Fire Company was formed in 1871, just 14 years after the founding of Waupaca. “Today’s been quite emotional for many of us. Pretty unbelievable to see the support from our community,” shared Fire Chief Jerry Deuman.

