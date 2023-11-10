WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Waupaca deemed a possible threat made towards the Waupaca High School as not credible, but out of precaution the school performed backpack searches.

According to the Waupaca Police Department, on November 10 at 5:30 a.m., officials were notified of a possible threat directed towards the Waupaca High School. An investigation was ‘immediately’ started, and it was determined that the threats were deemed not to be credible.

Officials say that the school performed backpack searches as a precaution. Officers will reportedly be present throughout the high school and other schools within the district.

The release also encouraged students and parents to come forward anytime they hear of a possible threat. No additional details were provided.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing.