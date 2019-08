WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Kmart Facility located in Waupaca has announced they will close, affecting a total of 41 employees.

The Department of Workforce Development says Transform KM LLC has announced the closure is due to a change in business circumstances.

The closure is expected to take place on November 17. The affected Kmart Facility is located at 830 West Fulton Street.