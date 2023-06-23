WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A jury has found a Waupaca man guilty of killing another man on October 19, 2020, for stealing several expensive exotic pets.

William Zelenski was found guilty of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide for killing Ryelee Manete-Powell in the incident. Manete-Powell’s mother was previously sentenced for her role back in February.

On October 19, 2020, the Waupaca Police Department found a man lying in the roadway. Emergency Medical Services transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the criminal complaint, Zelenski called the Waupaca County Communications Center that night multiple times to report a burglary at his home that occurred the week before the incident.

Numerous items, including two handguns and exotic pets valued over $30,000, were stolen from his residence.

A confrontation between Zelenski and Manete-Powell happened, and the 18-year-old took his shirt off and said he wanted to fight Zelenski. That is when Zelenski went to his vehicle to retrieve a gun and shot Maete-Powell.

The majority of the incident was captured on a nearby security doorbell camera.

Zelenski will be back in court on August 22 for his sentencing hearing.