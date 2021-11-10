WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Waupaca man found with child porn on his phone after getting arrested for drug charges

Local News

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Waupaca man is facing multiple charges when he was found with child pornography on his phone after getting arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 7, authorities arrested 35-year-old Jonathan Olson for multiple charges. Those charges included:

  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Felony and Misemeanor Bail Jumping

Olson was on Felony Bond for Possession of Child Pornography from a 2019 investigation and was released after he posted a cash bond. As a part of the drug investigation, authorities were granted a search warrant to examine Olson’s mobile phones.

Authorities immediately found media files that included images and videos of child pornography.

Olson reportedly is still in custody on a $50,000 cash bond and is awaiting his initial appearance for a Class D Felony of Possession of Child Pornography. Each charge reportedly carries a fine of not more than $100,000 and imprisonment up to 25 years. In addition, each illegal video/image has a surcharge of $500 per copy.

No further information was provided, and Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

