Waupaca man found with over 350 grams of meth, sentenced to six years

(WFRV) – A Waupaca man was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine after being caught with over 350 grams in a hotel room in 2017.

Authorities say, 39-year-old LeeRoy Blank pleaded no contest to, and was found guilty of, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine greater than 50 grams as a second offender.

On March 9, Blank was sentenced to six years initial confinement followed by six years of extended supervision, according to officials.

“In recent years, meth has caused significant harm to many Wisconsinites struggling with substance-use disorder. This sentencing brings accountability to a drug dealer who possessed hundreds of grams of that dangerous drug,” says Attorney General Josh Kaul.

On August 22, 2017, a search warrant was executed at a hotel, and over 350 grams of meth were found in a safe along with:

Numerous baggies of various shapes, colors and sizes

Drug ledgers

Money transfer receipts

Digital scale

According to authorities, Blank told the investigators that the meth was his and he regularly picked up a quarter and a half-pound of meth for distribution.

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine greater than 50 grams carries a penalty of up to 40 years of imprisonment or up to a $100,000 fine or both. Prosecutors for the State requested Blank be sentenced to a term of imprisonment consisting of 8 to 10 years of initial confinement followed by 10 years of extended supervision, according to a release.