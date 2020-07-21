WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Waupaca man honored for saving friend from possible drowning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Waupaca man has been awarded the Civil Medal of Gallantry by the Sheriff’s Office after saving his friend from possibly drowning.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were notified of a possible drowning on Casey Lake in the Town of Waupaca on May 27.

Upon arrival, a deputy did not find anyone in distress but was notified by boaters that they had heard individuals yelling for help. The deputy then found two people in a car on Highway E not far from Casey Lake.

Deputy Bryan Strobusch found Masin Beaudoin and Parker Brunette in the vehicle. Authorities determined Brunette had gone underwater and began struggling.

Beaudoin told Deputy Strobusch that he and Brunette had been swimming in Casey Lake. Brunette went under the water and Beaudoin pulled him to the shore.

Photos courtesy Waupaca County Sheriff

Beaudoin said he believed Brunette may have been underwater for two to five minutes and that he had performed CPR on Brunette. Due to poor cell reception, Beaudoin was unable to contact law enforcement for help. Brunette was transported to a local hospital and later released.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says Beaudoin’s “quick thinking, response, recognition of a medical emergency, immediate action and effective CPR resulted directly in saving his friend’s life.” Beaudoin has been awarded the Civil Medal of Gallantry for his actions.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More