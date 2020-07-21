Waupaca man honored for saving friend from possible drowning

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Waupaca man has been awarded the Civil Medal of Gallantry by the Sheriff’s Office after saving his friend from possibly drowning.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were notified of a possible drowning on Casey Lake in the Town of Waupaca on May 27.

Upon arrival, a deputy did not find anyone in distress but was notified by boaters that they had heard individuals yelling for help. The deputy then found two people in a car on Highway E not far from Casey Lake.

Deputy Bryan Strobusch found Masin Beaudoin and Parker Brunette in the vehicle. Authorities determined Brunette had gone underwater and began struggling.

Beaudoin told Deputy Strobusch that he and Brunette had been swimming in Casey Lake. Brunette went under the water and Beaudoin pulled him to the shore.

Photos courtesy Waupaca County Sheriff

Beaudoin said he believed Brunette may have been underwater for two to five minutes and that he had performed CPR on Brunette. Due to poor cell reception, Beaudoin was unable to contact law enforcement for help. Brunette was transported to a local hospital and later released.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says Beaudoin’s “quick thinking, response, recognition of a medical emergency, immediate action and effective CPR resulted directly in saving his friend’s life.” Beaudoin has been awarded the Civil Medal of Gallantry for his actions.

