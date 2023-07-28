WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Waupaca man who was found guilty by a jury of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide in connection to the 2020 killing of a man who he believed stole roughly $30,000 worth of his exotic pets, was sentenced on Friday.

Forty-seven-year-old William Zelenski was sentenced to 35 years in prison with a possibility of parole. Zelenski was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s son, Ryelee Manete-Powell, in October 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, Zelenski called the Waupaca County Communications Center that October night multiple times to report a burglary at his home that occurred the week before the shooting.

A confrontation between Zelenski and Manete-Powell then occurred, and the 18-year-old took his shirt off and said he wanted to fight Zelenski. That is when Zelenski went to his vehicle to retrieve a gun and shot Manete-Powell.

Zelenski alleged that numerous items, including two handguns and exotic pets valued at around $30,000, were stolen from his residence. Those alleged items included:

Two handguns

Alcohol

A lizard valued at $17,000

A crocodile valued at $2,000

A red-tail boa constrictor valued at $575

A baby Burmese python valued at $7,000

The victim’s 37-year-old mother, Tiffany R. Powell, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by eight years of extended supervision for 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon as a result of the 2020 incident.