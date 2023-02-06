WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Waupaca mother convicted for her role in the death of her 18-year-old son was sentenced on Monday.

37-year-old Tiffany R. Powell was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by eight years of extended supervision for 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. A 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime charge was dismissed but read in.

On October 19, 2020, the Waupaca Police Department found a man lying in the roadway. Emergency Medical Services transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, 46-year-old William C. Zelenski, was taken into custody at the scene. According to the criminal complaint, Zelenski called the Waupaca County Communications Center that night multiple times to report a burglary at his home that occurred the week before the incident.

Numerous items, including two handguns and exotic pets valued over $30,000, were stolen from his residence.

Zelenski stated he had received a tip that the unidentified victim of the shooting and a teenager were responsible for the thefts. About an hour after the last call to the dispatch center, authorities received calls for the shooting. One of those calls came from Zelenski.

Powell was present during the altercation between Zelenski and her son and said when she and Zelenski went to locate the stolen items, the two saw her 18-year-old son walking on a sidewalk, where they stopped to confront him.

Powell’s son allegedly took his shirt off and said he wanted to fight Zelenski. That’s when Zelenski took a gun out of the vehicle and shot him.

The majority of the incident was captured on a nearby security doorbell camera.

While Powell’s case has officially wrapped up, Zelenski’s charge of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, to which he plead not guilty back in January 2021, is still open.

Zelenski is due back in court on February 22 for a status conference.