Waupaca nonprofit scrambling to find new location

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Waupaca-based nonprofit is scrambling after finding out they have less than a month to move out of their current building.

Mobility 4 Vets helps connect veterans with what they need to become more mobile, like wheelchairs.

The nonprofit has been located in its current building for the past eight years.

Late last week, they received a phone call saying the building has been sold and they have until October 15 to get out.

“We hadn’t been looking for a building, we hadn’t planned on this happening,” Ken Tourville, a board member with Mobility 4 Vets, tells WFRV Local 5. “So right now we’re jumping around trying to find…look at what is available for land or a building.

Mobility 4 Vets tells WFRV Local 5 they are asking for cash donations to help pay for a new building, or for anyone with a lead on an easily accessible space they could move into over the next month to come forward and help out. To find out more about Mobility 4 Vets, visit their website.

