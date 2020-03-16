1  of  16
WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Waupaca officials close three public facilities based on CDC guidance

Our Town Waupaca 2018: Explore Downtown

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Waupaca has closed a few public services based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

City officials say the Recreation Center, Waupaca Area Public Library, and the Waupaca Senior Center will be closed beginning on Monday, March 16. The Zoning Code Stakeholder Workshop scheduled for March 16 has also been postponed.

Waupaca Mayor Brian Smith and City Administration are scheduled to meet on Monday morning to formulate a plan moving forward.

Do I have coronavirus? Green Bay health experts talk symptoms

All essential city functions will continue, according to Waupaca officials, including City Hall and the Police Department lobby remaining open. Anyone who can conduct City Hall or Police Department business over the phone or through Waupaca’s website are asked to consider doing so.

