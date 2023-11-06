WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season quickly approaching, authorities are warning the public to beware of scams and watch out for red flags.

According to a Facebook post from the Waupaca Police Department, scams will be on the rise as the holiday season begins. Officers say community members should be on the lookout for red flags which include offers of free gifts and prizes.

Other red flags include asking for money or prepaid cards to be sent to the scammer. Police say legitimate organizations would not request payments through a prepaid card and if someone is pushing to be by this method, it is likely a scam.

Officials mention that it is the goal of scammers to get money or personal information from potential victims and they push for prepaid cards as they are difficult to track after money has been loaded onto the card.

Police report that scammers will often use threats or create a sense of urgency to pressure victims into acting quickly.

Officers from the Waupaca Police Department say that those who find themselves in a potential scam situation can stop themselves from becoming a victim by taking time to verify the situation and by remembering that “nothing in life is free.”