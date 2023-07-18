WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca Police Department has been announced as the recipient of a nearly $40,000 grant that will help the department fund the purchase of a new drone.

In a release, the grant being given to the department is the Foward Together Waupaca Area Grant that is offered by the Tim and Joy Neuville Family Fund within Waupaca Area Community Foundation.

The Neuvilles reportedly encourage nonprofit organizations that serve the Waupaca area to “think big” and propose projects that enhance the safety and well-being of the Waupaca area community.

This year the $39,986.38 grant is funding the Waupa Police Department’s purchase of an Axon Air DJI Matrice 30T drone, the software and maintenance of the drone for five years, and the training and licensing for three operators.

“As like many smaller law enforcement agencies throughout the country, it’s difficult to purchase larger items due to budgetary limitations. The Department will no longer have to depend on other agencies and be able to rapidly deploy the drone in numerous types of situations to help serve the citizens of Waupaca.” Waupaca Police Chief Brian Hoelzel

Chief Hoelzel also says that drones are helpful in a number of different police matters including searching for missing persons, use during traffic crashes, documenting scenes, and analyzing traffic.

The Neuvilles said the department’s drone grant proposal was exactly what they had in mind for this year’s grant.

What better way to strengthen the safety and security of our community than by using this new technology? We especially like the thermal features the drone has which gives it the ability to more easily find lost kids or seniors. Joy and I are thankful to our community for all it has done for our family and business and are happy we can give back to make the Waupaca area a better place to live.” Tim Neuville

The Waupaca Area Community Foundation has been around since 2003 by and for the community to improve the life of those in the Waupaca area.

It is an affiliate of the Appleton-based Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region. For more information on the grant or either Community Foundation Organizations, click here.