Waupaca Police respond to vehicle stuck in snowbank, man found dead following day

A close-up photo of police lights by night

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Waupaca Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank and found a car with its passenger door open and no one inside.

According to Waupaca Police, on Feb. 6 around 7:10 p.m. officers were dispatched to a business located on the 700 block of Redfield Street.

Once arriving at the vehicle was unoccupied and the passenger door was open, and after checking the surrounding area, the registered owner was not found.

On Feb. 7 officers continued the investigation and were able to locate a male deceased outside an occupied residence on Townsend Road.

According to authorities, the male was the confirmed registered owner of the unoccupied vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, and Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

