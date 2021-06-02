WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Waupaca Strawberry Fest returns for 2021, this time at new location

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2021 Waupaca Strawberry Fest is scheduled to return on Saturday, June 19, but will be in a different location than normal.

According to officials, the reconstruction project for Main Street has cuased Strawberry Fest to be at a new downtown location. The parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church, part of Jefferson Street and the back parking lot of the new Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau office building will be used for the event.

Some of the activites on the docket are:

  • Arts, crafts and reseller vendor area with 150 booths
  • Variety of food options
  • Lil’ Strawberry Sally & Sam Costume Contest
  • Dizzy D. Balloon Twister will be onsite
  • Fun Pros Bounce Houses will be next to Waupaca Park and Rec. Center

The event will run on June 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“We are excited to have Strawberry Fest and other events back this year after canceling in 2020,” says Mitchell Swenson, VP of Tourism with the Waupaca Area Convention & Visitor Bureau.

Officials say an estimated 9,000 people attend the one-day festival and the first Strawberry Fest was held in 1989.

