WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Dozens of family, friends and community members gathered in the rain, huddled under the Weyauwega-Fremont High School overhang to pay their respects to the Gonzalez family Tuesday evening.

“We’re hurt. We’re all very hurt right now,” cousin Luis Gonzalez-Quizhpe said. “It’s the holiday season, we’re supposed to be feeling happy and looking forward to New Year’s Eve, which is a big significant celebration for us as a family. Obviously that’s not the case for us this time around.”

Four siblings, ranging in age from 25 to 9 years old, were killed in a head on car crash allegedly caused by a drunk driver last Saturday. Gonzalez-Quizhpe knows what he would say to the driver, Scott Farmer of Neenah.

“Come and look at what you did. Come and look at the pain that you caused to my family,” he said. “You’ve had four opportunities to correct yourself. And in neither of those four opportunities you took advantage of changing who you are. And because of that my cousins are dead.”

Gonzalez-Quizhpe saw his cousins’ bodies on Friday. The sight left an image that he will not forget.

“To really just see the pain that they must have felt, I can’t imagine the pain that my cousins must have gone through at that time,” he said.

A visitation was held at Weyauwega-Fremont High School from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and another visitation period from 9 to 11 a.m. will precede a funeral mass.

A mass of Christian Burial will also be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2PM at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 608 E. Main St., Weyauwega. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from noon until the time of mass. Following funeral services, the children will be taken to Ecuador, where they will be laid to rest.

The children’s stepfather, Kurt Schilling, is a local pastor, and the family’s impact on the community is being returned, according to family members.

“Kurt and Paulina, they’ve touched so many lives, I think the outpouring of support has been humbling, really, in this- I don’t think tragedy is even enough of a word for it,” Schilling’s cousin Keith Kennett said. “The community has been a blessing to them also. The support and the love that this family has received is appreciated more than they’ll ever know.”