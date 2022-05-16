FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced that after a six-day jury trial, a 33-year-old man from Waupun was found guilty of six different charges.

Gregory Spittel is being charged with Second Degree Reckless Homicide of his 75-year-old grandmother, who he claimed was killed by the cartel on August 24, 2019.

According to a release, Spittel is also being charged with Battery or Threat to Law Enforcement, Resisting an Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

“The jury found the defendant guilty of murder, rejecting the defendant’s claim that the ‘cartel’ was responsible for the murder. I’m grateful to the Waupun Police Department for an excellent investigation that helped bring justice to the family in a challenging case and I thank the jury for their service,” said Toney.

The investigation was led by the Waupun Police Department, with help from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, City of Fond du Lac Police Department, Wisconsin Crime Lab, and the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner.

“Today justice was brought to the victim and her family after waiting nearly three years for this moment. We’re grateful that the jury was attentive in listening to the emotional and difficult testimony in rendering their verdicts and we thank them for their service,” said Waupun Deputy Police Chief Jeremy Rasch.

Sentencing for Spittel is set for July 20, 2022.