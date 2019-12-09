Waupun Police investigating alleged animal cruelty complaint posted on Facebook

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) — The Waupun Police Department says they are investigating an alleged animal cruelty complaint that was posted on Facebook.

According to police, the incidents reportedly occurred at a home in the 200 block of Monroe Street in Waupun about two months ago.

Officials say those incidents were not reported to law enforcement until late Thursday night while officers were “handling a theft complaint at the same residence.”

“Upon the completion of the investigation, we will determine if the elements of a crime were committed. If the elements can be proven, then charges will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office. A welfare check was conducted on the dog and the dog appears to be healthy and uninjured,” Waupun Police said in a Facebook post.

A new home has reportedly been located for the dog.