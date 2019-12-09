Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings analysis: Committee vote nears
1  of  7
Closings
Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Niagara Schools North Central Area Schools-Hermansville MI Stephenson MI Area Schools Test Wausaukee Schools

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Waupun Police investigating alleged animal cruelty complaint posted on Facebook

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-jpg_20160206091304-159532

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) — The Waupun Police Department says they are investigating an alleged animal cruelty complaint that was posted on Facebook.

According to police, the incidents reportedly occurred at a home in the 200 block of Monroe Street in Waupun about two months ago.

Officials say those incidents were not reported to law enforcement until late Thursday night while officers were “handling a theft complaint at the same residence.”

“Upon the completion of the investigation, we will determine if the elements of a crime were committed. If the elements can be proven, then charges will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office. A welfare check was conducted on the dog and the dog appears to be healthy and uninjured,” Waupun Police said in a Facebook post.

A new home has reportedly been located for the dog.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories