WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the fatal crash that closed USH 151 in Fond du Lac County for nearly five hours on March 8.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on March 8 around 7:20 p.m., authorities responded to a crash on USH 151 in Waupun.

Officials say that a southbound vehicle driven by a 40-year-old Waupun woman rear-ended another vehicle. The vehicle driven by the woman rolled multiple times and she was ejected. She was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle was driven by an 18-year-old man from Beaver Dam. His vehicle lost control after the collision and slid into the ditch. Two other passengers were in the vehicle and all three were sent to the Waupun Memorial Hospital and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe that alcohol and speed are factors in the crash. The names of those involved were not released at this time.

