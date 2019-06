WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) — A Wausau couple is facing federal charges for reportedly stealing Kohl’s cash.

Local 5’s sister station, CBS 58, says investigators believe Robert Gordon stole code numbers from thousands of dollars worth of Kohl’s cash.

CBS 58 says Gordon and his wife have been accused of using the Kohl’s cash for themselves or selling it for real cash.

Both Gordon and his wife are members of the U.S. Army Reserves and live in the Wausau area, according to CBS 58.