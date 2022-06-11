WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Midwest’s largest grower and producer of ginseng settled a lawsuit where a male supervisor was accused of sexual harassment.

In a release from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Baumann Farms LLP will pay $180,812.50 as well as other ‘significant’ relief to settle a lawsuit. The lawsuit is described as sexual harassment, retaliation, and national origin discrimination lawsuit, and that was filed by EEOC.

EEOC’s lawsuit said that female employees at Baumann Farms were subjected to a hostile work environment and were harassed by the male supervisor. The supervisor was accused of doing the following:

Propositioned them for sex

Sent sexual photos and texts

Touched them inappropriately

Subjected the women to sex-based derogatory comments and threats of physical harm

The employees who opposed the sexual harassment were reportedly fired. The EEOC also mentioned that Baumann Farms has an ‘English-only policy’.

In addition to monetary relief, Baumann Farms is required to hire an onsite internal coordinator and an external equal employment opportunity monitor. Baumann Farms will also set up and maintain a complaint system that has a 1-800 hotline and email where complaints can be made.

“Sexual harassment remains a problem in the agricultural industry. The EEOC will continue to enforce the anti-discrimination laws on behalf of women farmworkers who are vulnerable to harassment and retaliation,” said Gregory Gochanour, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Chicago District.

Baumann Farms is located in Wausau and reportedly is the largest grower and producer of ginseng in the Midwest.

There was no additional information provided, the full release from EEOC can be viewed here.