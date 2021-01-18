Wausau father charged with homicide in his infant’s death

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The father of a 3-month-old infant was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in relation to his infant’s death.

According to authorities, On Jan. 9, at approximately 10:10 p.m. the Wausau Police Department was notified of a 3-month-old infant who was sent to Aspirus Wausau Hospital with an unexplained life-threatening brain injury.

The infant was brought to Aspirus by his parents, both Wausau residents. Due to the extent of injury and age, the infant was transferred to Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

The Wausau Police Department launched a criminal investigation.

According to a release, on Jan. 14, the infant died of his injuries.

On Jan. 15, around 12:45 p.m., the infant’s father, 39-year-old Ronnie Lofton Jr., was arrested in connection with the infant’s death.

The Wausau Police Department has referred a preliminary charge of first-degree reckless homicide to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

