WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old man was arrested after he was identified as the suspect that allegedly damaged Spectrum fiber-optic cables on purpose.

The Wausau Police Department announced that 55-year-old George Wood was arrested after a widespread Spectrum outage on Saturday morning. On August 20, around 12:45 p.m. police were told that Spectrum fiber-optic cables were intentionally damaged in downtown Wausau.

The damage reportedly caused service disruption and affected many people and businesses on the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities.

City-owned cameras and a tip from a citizen helped identify a suspect. About four hours later around 4:40 p.m., the suspect was found in the 700 block of N 3rd Street.

Wood was identified as the suspect. He is reportedly a Wausau resident and was sent to the Marathon County Jail.

A charge of criminal damage to a utility service was recommended by the police department.

There was no information on the reasoning for the intentional damage or if any equipment was used to cause the damage.

