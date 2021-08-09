Wausau man arrested for possible connections to child pornography investigation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, August 9, Kristopher Edwards was arrested for his alleged connections to a child pornography investigation.

The 34-year-old was arrested by the Wausau Police Department.

Law enforcement served Edwards a search warrant on August 9 at his home on the west side of Wausau. He was then arrested and transported to Marathon County Jail. Currently, officials say the Wausau Police are recommending a preliminary charge of Possession of Child Pornography, on four counts, to the Marathon County DA office.

Edwards’ first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, around 2 p.m. in the afternoon in Marathon County Court. Currently, no local children are believed to be involved in this investigation, sources say.

This is an ongoing investigation, so no additional information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details are made public.