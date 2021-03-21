Wausau man arrested in connection to homicide investigation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old Wausau man was arrested on Sunday in connection to a homicide investigation.

According to the Wausau Police Department, just after 2:30 a.m., police responded to a home located in the 1300 block of N 9th Avenue, for a report that a woman may have been shot.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 30-year-old woman dead in the home with an injury consistent with a gunshot.

Police say a 24-year-old Wausau man, identified as Umberto Lo, was arrested at the scene of the crime in connection with the death.

Officials report that Lo and the victim knew each other. Lo was taken to the Marathon County Jail and received preliminary charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Felony Bail Jumping to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

A probable cause hearing is expected to take place on Monday, in Marathon County Circuit Court. Authorities say a homicide investigation is currently underway and no further details are available at this time.

