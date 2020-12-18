Wausau man finds stranger in home, leads to armed robbery and kidnapping

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wausau resident came home to a surprise on Dec. 17, as a stranger was in his home, and the stranger now faces armed robbery and kidnapping charges.

According to a release, the victim returned to his home, around 11:30 a.m. to find a stranger in his home. According to the victim, he was physically assaulted, threatened with a knife, and was forced to drive the suspect to Wausau area business, eventually arriving near the Rib Mountain location.

During that time the victim claimed he was forced to remove money from his bank account and the suspect stole his wallet and cell phone before leaving the vehicle. After the suspect left, the victim entered the Rib Mountain business, and police were called.

Around 8:30 p.m., police located and arrested the suspect at Wal-Mart on Rib Mountain Drive. The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Michael Norfleet. Norfleet was transported to Marathon County Jail.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Norfleet is expected to make an appearance in court on Dec. 21.