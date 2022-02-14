WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wausau was sentenced to prison after he allegedly received cocaine and THC through the mail, and a subsequent search warrant of his residence found multiple guns.

According to officials, 44-year-old David Boyle pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of firearms.

Back in May 2020, authorities learned that Boyle was getting cocaine and THC through the U.S. Mail at his residence in Marshfield. He reportedly received 27 packages from multiple addresses in California in one week.

A search warrant at Boyle’s residence was executed, and in his bedroom, they reportedly found two rifles, three handguns and ammunition. Guns were not the only thing they found as about 300 grams of marijuana, 14 grams of cocaine and over $4,000 in cash.

Boyle then admitted to selling cocaine and said he bought the guns as well as admitting that he had a prior felony conviction from Nebraska.

During his sentencing, Boyle reportedly said that his drug dealing was motivated by money, but it was a mistake and he never thought he would be in front of a federal judge for it. Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson said he had concerns about Boyle’s judgment and reasoning.

Judge Peterson, also said that Boyle’s felony conviction in Nebraska should have been a wake-up call.

Boyle was also ordered to participate in three years of supervised release.