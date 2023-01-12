MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for distributing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, an undercover police officer bought large quantities of methamphetamine from Kou Yang in August of 2021.

After his arrest, Yang admitted to purchasing a pound and a half of methamphetamine from local dealers with the intent to resell.

On October 5, 2022, Yang pleaded guilty and received a five-year sentence on January 12 from U.S. District Judge William M. Conley.

Judge Conley’s sentence was reportedly influenced by Yang being under supervision at the time of his arrest for drug trafficking as well as his criminal history which includes domestic violence and firearm possession.

The five-year prison sentence also includes a three-year supervised release following Yang’s time in prison.