WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities with the Wausau Police Department say they are asking the public for more information on a robbery and for help in identifying a potential suspect.

According to a release, police responded just before 10:00 p.m. on December 29 to an R-Store at 1511 North 3rd Street for a silent alarm.

Prior to law enforcement’s arrival, an individual had entered the store, approached checkout, and requested to purchase a Black and Mild cigar.

Officers say no other customers were in the store and during the transaction of the cigar, the individual showed what was believed by an employee to be a handgun inside a plastic bag and started to demand money.

Police say the employee complied and gave the suspect money from the cash register. The suspect then took the money, left the store on foot, and was last seen running south in the direction of Dekalb Street.

The suspect is believed to be a black male with a slender build. At the time of the robbery, he was seen wearing a long black gown that reached his shoes, a black hooded winter jacket, blue thin knit gloves, and a white gauze or cloth-type material hiding his face.

At its time, no injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the Wausau Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through the Marathon County Crime Stoppers.