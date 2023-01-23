WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The search is on for a convicted sex offender in Wausau, as police say he didn’t show up to his supervising agent, and his GPS isn’t working.

The Wausau Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a man who is wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. 54-year-old Kevin Spencer was previously sentenced to prison for Sexual Assault of Child.

Spencer reportedly reached his mandatory release date on November 8, 2022. He was living in the 700 block of Jackson Street.

Authorities say that Spencer did not report to his DOC supervising agent and his GPS is no longer working. Anyone with knowledge of Spencer’s whereabouts is asked to call 715-261-7795.

The post advised people to never try to apprehend a fugitive themselves. No additional information was provided.