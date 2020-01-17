Wausau Police, Marathon Co. Sheriff involved in shooting that killed suspect

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department says a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.

Wausau Police say they, along with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, had members involved in the shooting. No officers were injured during the incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating the situation.

The area of N. 12th Avenue near Arctic Lane has reportedly been secured as part of this investigation. There is no threat to the public, according to Wausau Police.

Additional information is expected to be released Friday.