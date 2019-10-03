Wausau Police respond to shooting near cemetery

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) — Multiple people have reportedly been injured in a shooting near a Wausau cemetery.

According to Local 5’s CBS affiliate, WSAW, a suspect is in custody.

Authorities reportedly began responding around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

A spokesman reportedly told reporters two patients have been transported to a hospital.

Local 5 reached out to the Wausau Police Department for comment and were informed that a news release will be coming shortly after 12 p.m.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

