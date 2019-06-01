Local News

Wausau Police: "Road Closed" really means road is closed

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) -- When the sign says "Road Closed," it really does mean that the road is closed. 

In a Saturday morning Facebook post, Wausau Police showed an image of a vehicle which appeared to have bypassed the "Road Closed" sign. 

The road, as the driver soon discovered, was mud and rain puddles, resulting in the vehicle appearing to become stuck. 

According to officials, the driver received a tow bill and a traffic citation.

