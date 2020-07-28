Wausau police seek suspects believed to be connected to burglary incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a burglary incident that took place early Tuesday.

According to Wausau police, at around 4:15 a.m., JR Brushert Jewelers located on the 400 block of N. 3rd Street was burglarized.

Police believe the two suspects in these photos are connected to this incident and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Officials say suspect number one is a man, wearing black or dark pants, a gray or similar colored hooded sweatshirt, black shoes, and a baseball-style cap. Suspect number two is said to be a woman, wearing black or dark pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt, black shoes with white trim, and a baseball-style cap.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact Detective Nate Stetzer (715) 261-7970, or call Marathon County CrimeStoppers at 877-409-8777.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah

WIAA delays some fall sports amid pandemic

WIAA makes decision to delay some fall sports amid pandemic

Booyah bats come to life early in 3-2 win over La Crosse