Wausau police seek suspects believed to be connected to burglary incident

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a burglary incident that took place early Tuesday.

According to Wausau police, at around 4:15 a.m., JR Brushert Jewelers located on the 400 block of N. 3rd Street was burglarized.

Police believe the two suspects in these photos are connected to this incident and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Officials say suspect number one is a man, wearing black or dark pants, a gray or similar colored hooded sweatshirt, black shoes, and a baseball-style cap. Suspect number two is said to be a woman, wearing black or dark pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt, black shoes with white trim, and a baseball-style cap.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact Detective Nate Stetzer (715) 261-7970, or call Marathon County CrimeStoppers at 877-409-8777.

