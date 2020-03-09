Wausau substitute teacher asked to self-quarantine after trip to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A long-term substitute teacher in the Wausau School District has been advised to self-quarantine by Marathon County Health Department after returning from a trip to Italy.

Local 5 Wausau affiliate, WSAW, reports that a letter was sent to parents from district officials, notifying them that the substitute teacher had entered an elementary school on Friday before school started. According to the letter, the substitute teacher says they were not in contact with anyone while in the building.

The Marathon County Health Department was notified that the substitute teacher had entered a school. Those officials told the district they do not need to take precautions. According to WSAW, the Wausau School District has disinfected the affected areas within the school as a precaution.

CBS News reports that, as of March 2, Italy has over 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Italy has the most cases outside of Asia, according to CBS News.

The coronavirus outbreak in Italy caused numerous area colleges to recall students studying abroad in the country, including eight students from St. Norbert College. On March 6, the Associated Press reported the Vatican had confirmed its first case of coronavirus in the walled city-state.

For continuing coverage of the coronavirus, visit our Coronavirus page.

