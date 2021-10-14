Wausau woman found with ‘hundreds’ of images of child porn, sentenced to prison

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Wausau was sentenced to federal prison after investigators found ‘hundreds’ of child pornography images at her residence.

According to officials, 25-year-old Natalie Ticho was sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison for child pornography distribution. Ticho talking to undercover investigators online using the username ‘kiikii_24.’

Following a search warrant of Ticho’s residence and electronic devices, authorities reportedly found hundreds of images of child pornography. Additionally, authorities found multiple online accounts that Ticho used to get and distribute illegal images.

After she is released from prison, Ticho will spend ten years on supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.

The case was part of Operation Kick Boxer, which is a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies including the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the game vs Bears

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Inside Skinny: Packers Salute to Troops Flag Football

Locker Room: Recapping Packers win vs Bengals

Sports Xtra: Denmark football coach Tom Neuman interview

Xceptional Athlete: Freedom senior golfer Callie Berg