WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Wausau woman pleads guilty to child pornography charges, messaged undercover officer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wausau woman pled guilty to distributing child pornography and will spend seven and a half years in federal prison.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Natalie Ticho ped guilty to a single count of distribution of child pornography. Ticho will be sentenced on Oct. 12 and in agreement with the terms of the plea agreement, Ticho will get a 90-month (7.5 years) federal prison sentence.

Ticho distributed sexually explicit images of a 7-year-old child and talked about child pornography online. In reality, Ticho was talking with an undercover law enforcement officer.

The arrest of Ticho is part of Operation Kick Boxer, which is a collaborative effort that includes the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Ticho will also have to register as a sexual offender.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Voyageurs wrap up return to soccer

Booyah win high scoring affair over Rafters, 10-8

Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

Road America

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit