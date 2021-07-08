Wausau woman pleads guilty to child pornography charges, messaged undercover officer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wausau woman pled guilty to distributing child pornography and will spend seven and a half years in federal prison.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Natalie Ticho ped guilty to a single count of distribution of child pornography. Ticho will be sentenced on Oct. 12 and in agreement with the terms of the plea agreement, Ticho will get a 90-month (7.5 years) federal prison sentence.

Ticho distributed sexually explicit images of a 7-year-old child and talked about child pornography online. In reality, Ticho was talking with an undercover law enforcement officer.

The arrest of Ticho is part of Operation Kick Boxer, which is a collaborative effort that includes the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Ticho will also have to register as a sexual offender.