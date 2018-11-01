Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) - UPDATE

11/1/2018 2:23 p.m.

A Student alerted staff to threat referencing a bomb on a bathroom stall in the elementary section of the building.

The full school (K-12 + preschool) was evacuated.

Parents were alerted, had access to students at St Augusta Church (where they were evacuated to).

Brown County bomb squad and other agencies were brought in, and the threat was found not to be credible.

Students were back in school by 1 pm, class continuing as normal.

Investigation continues into who wrote the threat but because of location & misspelled words they believe it was an elementary student.

UPDATE

11/1/2018 12:58 p.m.

The Marinette County Sheriff's department is saying the evacuation at Wausaukee School Thursday morning was due to a vague bomb threat.

Authorities say the school has been cleared and classes have resumed as normal.

Kids have been brought back into the school.

ORIGINAL STORY

11/1/2018 10:58 a.m.

Marinette County dispatch is telling Local 5 that Wausaukee School has been evacuated.

Dispatch would not go into detail at this time, however they did say the evacuation was due to some sort of threat to the school.

Local 5 will continue to follow this story for updates as they come in.