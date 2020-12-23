Wausaukee Wastewater Treatment Plant employee convicted of falsifying records

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wausaukee Wastewater Treatment Plant employee was convicted of falsification of records in Marinette County.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the Dec. 15 conviction of Wausaukee Wastewater Treatment Plant employee Lonnie Bamberg for one count of falsification of records pertaining to pollution discharge elimination in Marinette County.

According to a release, Bamberg worked as the operator-in-charge of the Village of Wausaukee Wastewater Treatment Plant. The position required Bamberg to conduct testing and maintain records related to the pollution discharge at this location.

Bamberg failed to perform certain testing related to the biological oxygen demand and total suspended solids in the influent and effluent water at this location. Bamberg failed to perform this testing for an extended period of time.

Instead of testing and recording the results, Bamberg falsified the required records.

“Testing for pollutants helps protect Wisconsinites’ health. Failing to conduct the required testing and falsifying records is a violation of the public trust,” says AG Kaul.

Bamber was sentenced to a financial penalty with a fine, costs and surcharges totaling near $5,000.