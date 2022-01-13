NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Wausaukee woman dies after snowmobile accident in Oconto County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were ejected from a snowmobile, one of which later died, after it went off the trail and hit a tree in Oconto County.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 12 around 11 a.m., a call came in regarding a snowmobile accident in the area of McCabe Road and Lake John Road in Lakewood. When authorities arrived at the scene they found two people who were ejected from a snowmobile.

The initial investigation showed that the snowmobile left the trail and hit a tree. Authorities say a 56-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man who both are from Wausaukee were transported to a local hospital.

The 56-year-old woman reportedly died from her injuries. There was no information on the status of the 57-year-old man.

The incident is still under investigation, and no additional details were provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated