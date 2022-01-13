Wausaukee woman dies after snowmobile accident in Oconto County

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were ejected from a snowmobile, one of which later died, after it went off the trail and hit a tree in Oconto County.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 12 around 11 a.m., a call came in regarding a snowmobile accident in the area of McCabe Road and Lake John Road in Lakewood. When authorities arrived at the scene they found two people who were ejected from a snowmobile.

The initial investigation showed that the snowmobile left the trail and hit a tree. Authorities say a 56-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man who both are from Wausaukee were transported to a local hospital.

The 56-year-old woman reportedly died from her injuries. There was no information on the status of the 57-year-old man.

The incident is still under investigation, and no additional details were provided.

