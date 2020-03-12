Live Now
WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Waushara Co. Sheriff searching for 22-year-old reported missing

WAUSHARA CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 22-year-old man who has not been seen since early March.

Authorities say Jon Morgan, Jr., is 6’1″, between 140-160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing Jon was last seen in, but he may have had a Nike drawstring bag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jon is asked to contact the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 787-3321, (800) 242-3377, or Waushara County Crime Stoppers at (800) 800-5219 to remain anonymous.

