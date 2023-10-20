WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 44-year-old Waushara County man is being accused of sexually assaulting children for the past five years.

The Wautoma Police Department says they’ve arrested Adam Henning of Wautoma, who reportedly admitted to multiple acts of sexual assault with different victims that occurred from 2018 to 2023.

Child forensic interviewers with Waushara County Human Services assisted with multiple victim-sensitive interviews.

Henning was arrested on Friday and is being held at the Waushara County Jail. The Wautoma Police Department has referred multiple charges to the district attorney’s office, including sexual assault of a child under 13 years old and repeated acts of sexually assaulting a child.

Police continue to investigate this incident, and the Wautoma Police Department provided no additional information.

Should any more details be released, Local 5 News will provide updates.